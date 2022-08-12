New Details Emerge about Texas Wide Receiver’s Arrest

On Thursday, Texas receiver Agie Hall was arrested in Austin on charges of “criminal hooliganism.”

According to initial court documents, the damage caused by Hall’s criminal hooliganism was estimated at $100 to $750. Now more accurate monetary figures have become known.

Hall was arrested by University of Texas police for causing $600 worth of damage to a “car trunk,” according to Texas insider Brian Davis.

Hall joined the Longhorns program as a transfer earlier this year after playing his first season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced the “indefinite” suspension of the sophomore receiver in an official statement on Friday.

This is not the first time Hall has faced behavioral problems. Nick Saban suspended him indefinitely for “conduct detrimental to the team” just days before he announced his decision to transfer to Texas.

Hall, a former four-star recruit, publicly expressed dissatisfaction with his playing time at the Crimson Tide last season. His most significant time on the field came when he was forced to play a leading role in the national championship due to injuries to Jameson Williams and John Metchi.

Follow the news about this developing situation.