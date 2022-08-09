New details are emerging that Tom Cruise may be bringing back his Tropic Thunder character for more dancing

Ben Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr. may have been the main characters of Tropic Thunder, but depending on who you ask, some might say Tom Cruise outshone everyone in the role of the irritable, foul-mouthed studio head Les Grossman in action. comedy. Wearing a thick suit, prosthetic arms and a bald cap to bring to life this character he came up with, Cruz’s performance, which included sweet dance moves, was nominated for a Golden Globe, and for years there was talk of Grossman’s return. Those efforts are reportedly being revived now, and Cruz wants that to happen with Christopher McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have been closely linked since the latter took over as director and screenwriter of the Mission Impossible franchise, starting with 2015’s Rogue Nation (although McQuarrie did rewrite The Ghost Protocol, not listed in the credits). The two are currently working on “Mission Impossible 8,” also known as “Mission Impossible — Payback for Death, Part Two,” but now the public can also see their joint work in the form of “Best Shooter: Maverick,” co-authored by McQuarrie. Following the success of the two in the stories dedicated to Ethan Hunt and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Deadline reports that Cruise and McQuarrie are now “fixated” on Les Grossman, although it is unclear whether they want to create an entire film around him or include him in one of the other film projects they are preparing.

The prospect of a Les Grossman spin-off first appeared back in 2010, two years after the release of Tropic Thunder. In 2012, Michael Bacall, who wrote this version of the spin-off, said that the story explores the origin of Grossman’s anger. Ten years later, no one would be mistaken if they thought this project had been postponed, but obviously Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are determined to bring this character back to the big screen. Should they stay on the path to a direct spin-off, two questions come to mind. First, will Bacall’s script still be used, or will someone else be hired to do another take? Secondly, will other Tropic Thunder characters appear in it?

However, as already mentioned, there is a possibility that Les Grossman may simply retain his status as a minor character in something else that Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are working on. The Deadline story also mentions that the duo has an “original song-and-dance musical” to be played by Cruz, as well as “another original action movie with franchise potential.” It’s hard to imagine Grossman fitting seamlessly into any of these projects, although the image of an angry Grossman singing songs in a musical is interesting enough that I would gladly pay to see the final product.We already know Grossman has moves, as you’ll see in the clip below, so why not add singing to the mix?

To be clear, just because Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are working on these projects doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll all see the light of day. Maybe something focused on Les Grossman has a better chance of success because it’s related to a popular comedy, or maybe studio executives are more interested in Tom Cruise starring in another action movie or bragging about his musical abilities (he previously sang in Rock of Ages) instead in order to reproduce a character from a movie released almost a decade and a half ago. Oh, and let’s not forget that Cruise still has that movie he’s going to shoot in outer space with Doug Lyman. Without a doubt, a person will carve out a lot of time from his schedule.

CinemaBlend will continue to share news about what’s going on in Tom Cruise’s career, but for now, you can still see Top Gun: Maverick breaking box office records in theaters along with a host of other 2022 films, and we’ll see the actor back in action. in the role of Ethan Hunt, when the film “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, part One” is released on July 14, 2023.