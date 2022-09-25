New details are emerging about Johnny Depp’s alleged affair with a lawyer, but he may already be eyeing others

Even when Johnny Depp‘s failed marriage to Amber Heard was analyzed in the courtroom earlier this year, rumors about the popular actor’s personal life and who he might be dating were rampant. Most of these rumors incorrectly focused on Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, but recently the rumors have switched to Depp’s other lawyer, Joel Rich. Alleged details about their life together have emerged over the past few days, but in Johnny Depp’s classic fashion, there are now additional rumors that he recently left with someone else.

There’s a lot going on here, so let’s start with Joelle Rich. She was one of Johnny Depp‘s lawyers during his first trial in the United Kingdom. She was married at the time, but is reportedly now in the process of divorcing her husband. She wasn’t part of Depp’s legal team during his latest defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, but she was in the United States for most of the trial. The reports claim she was in Virginia for 2 months earlier this year, and at the time the couple were reportedly “item.” They were even photographed together several times.

Most of the media reporting on this story seem to agree with the above, but there is a lot of disagreement about how serious the relationship is. US Weekly called the relationship “serious” and said that “chemistry is off the charts.” People confirmed that they had met, but said it wasn’t very serious. Now TMZ says the two are “not exclusive” and he has already been spotted with another woman while filming his new movie in France. It is reported that they became “cozy” on the set of his new film “Jeanne Du Barry”.

Like so much else in Johnny Depp‘s personal life, what it means to be “cozy” depends entirely on your interpretation. Given his incredible fame and the history of dating many beautiful women, during the periods when Depp is not married, there are usually a lot of rumors about him. Some of them mean something. Some of them don’t. They, of course, largely subsided during his long 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis, and then again during his brief marriage to Amber Heard, but they are back in full force and will probably continue until he officially settles down with someone.

However, it is unclear whether it is now of interest to settle down or not, especially considering how badly his marriage with Heard went. They were officially married for only two years, but the fallout stretched for another five years as they divorced and then participated in several lawsuits, including a recent libel case.

If you’re out of the loop, you can catch up on this timeline of Depp and Heard‘s relationship, but the end result is that he won the most recent case pretty convincingly. Now it looks like we will probably get an appeal, however more litigation will follow. It is not yet known whether Joelle Rich will be involved as a legal or personal person when this happens.