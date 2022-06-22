New details appear in the passage of Ravens Pass Rusher Jaylon Ferguson – The Sun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Some details were revealed after the sudden death of Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. On Tuesday evening, Baltimore City police officers answered a call from home, and when they got there, Ferguson was not responding, and he was being treated by paramedics.

After that, he never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead.

According to Hensley, Ferguson’s body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office, where the cause of death will be determined.

Ferguson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of 2019 after he played college ball at Louisiana Tech.

He played three seasons for the Ravens and made 67 tackles (44 solo), 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. His best individual season came in 2019, when he made 31 selections (20 solo), 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.

Our thoughts are with the Ferguson family at this time.