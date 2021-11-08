New details about Xiaomi 12 have emerged!

New information has emerged about the technical features of the Xiaomi 12 series, which is expected to be presented to users in the near future.

One of the companies that took the stage after Huawei was blacklisted in 2019 and lost its weight in the smartphone market is Xiaomi. The company, which took the Chinese market under its protection in the first place and then achieved great success on a global scale, is today the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

The company, which continues to work in this direction and continues to present its new products to users, is on the agenda with the Xiaomi 12 series, which is expected to be introduced soon. New details have recently emerged about the phones, about which various leaks and claims have been made for a long time.

Xiaomi 12 will support 100W fast charging

A new report was shared by Digital Chat Station, which is known for its reliable leaks in the industry, about Xiaomi 12, which has recently received EEC certification. The report, which provides important information about the battery and camera features, has revealed that some of the claims made so far are unfounded.

As it is known, the Xiaomi 12 of the series was claimed to offer 120W charging speed, but according to Digital Chat Station, the standard model of the series will support 100W fast charging.

In addition, after the 108 Megapixel main camera used in the Xiaomi 11T series, which was showcased last September, there were claims that the Xiaomi 12 will come with a 200 Megapixel main camera. However, a 50 Megapixel sensor will appear in the standard model.



While no clear information is given about the capacity of the battery, the phone’s battery will greatly satisfy users on issues such as long usage time and charging speed. On the other hand, it will have a higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor.

Finally, according to information from sources close to the company, Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor, which is expected to be introduced soon, without breaking the tradition this year.

There is currently no clear information about when the series will be introduced. However, when we look at the ECC release reports, it is stated that the standard model will meet with users in December, while the Pro and Ultra models will meet at the beginning of next year.

So what do you expect from the Xiaomi 12 series? Which features and technologies do you think should be in the series that is expected to be introduced soon? Don’t forget to give your opinion in the comments section!