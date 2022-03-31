New details about the Shiba Inu Metaverse project! The popularity of SHIB continues to grow

In a blog post dated March 30, the team of the popular prank currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) revealed interesting details about their widely discussed metaverse project called “SHIB: The Metaverse”.

New details about the Shiba Inu Metaverse Project

According to CoinTurk, the developers of the popular prank currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) in early February announced their ambitious metaverse to compete with platforms such as Decentraland.

The developers described SHIB: The Metaverse in detail and stated that there will be 100,595 landscapes in the project, some of which will remain private.

Land plots will be opened in stages. At the initial stage, the team will unlock 36,431 sites, which will be divided into four levels (“Silver Fur”, “Golden Tail”, “Platinum Claw” and “Diamond Teeth”). Prices will vary from 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH depending on the level.

The team decided to use a neutral cryptocurrency as a land pricing token to eliminate the risk of reducing the value of the Shiba Inu token.

In the announcement published on Wednesday, the developers included the following statements;

Using the tokens of our ecosystem is fraught with risk, because we will have to exchange the price for our own tokens! And this is far from our plans.

Passive income

The team explained that buying land is an opportunity to receive passive income and receive remuneration. Some privileges that can be unlocked by land owners will appear in the near future. On the other hand, landowners can rename their plots by using and burning a dog-themed SHIB token.

Metaverse will be developed on Shibarium, a Tier 2 solution for SHIB.

3 million followers on Twitter

In addition to all these events, the official Twitter account of the popular joke currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has exceeded three million subscribers. In a celebratory tweet, the meme cryptocurrency team thanked its followers for taking the project to a “whole new level of success.”