New details about the fast charging Honor V40 family!

Honor V40 series, which will come with a 66W fast charger, may not have a Kirin processor. In November last year, Honor introduced the first 5G smartphones Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro. The company is now preparing to launch the new Honor V40 series devices that will come out of the box with fast charging features. What do we know about Honor V40 family technical details so far?

Technical details of Honor V40 family as far as it has been revealed so far

According to the Tipster DigitalChatStation, the Honor V40 series will come with a 66W fast charger and charger. On the other hand, Honor V30 series is already known to support 40W fast charging and 27W wireless charging.

Preparing to confront us with a higher charging capacity, Honor really seems to meet the expectations at this point, at least at the charging point. In addition, Huawei aims to do the same with the Huawei Mate 40 series.

Other new details about the V40 series have also emerged. It seems that the Kirin processor will not be used in phones. This is due to the company’s inability to produce new Kirin processors and the existing Kirin processors will be used in the Huawei Mate 40 series.

In this case, it is said that Honor could also switch to a high performance MediaTek Dimenstiy processor. Of course, these do not go beyond claims for now, but it seems likely to be true.

Besides, let’s take a look at the family’s previously leaked features:

Honor’s new flagship series, the V40 family, has three members. When we look at the technical features of these phones, it turns out that MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 Plus processor will be used in general.

In addition, the V40 Pro and V40 Pro Plus models will host two camera holes on the front. On the screen side, the curved AMOLED screen will welcome us. The V40, on the other hand, comes with a non-curved flat AMOLED screen, while also featuring a single front camera setup.



