New details about Cyberpunk 2077 have emerged. The game will take place on shelves and digital stores on December 10 and new details will be presented to us shortly before its release. Tom Marks, who worked at IGN, played the game for 16 hours and shared the details with the players recently.

Those waiting for action in Cyberpunk 2077 may not find what they are looking for

According to Tom’s statements, the game opens after 6 hours. Tom says the game offers you the freedom to leave Night City after 6 hours and do whatever you want. He also said that during the time he was playing, he avoided conflicts and hacked enemies with Netrunner features in a building he entered and that he took down enemies silently with a special weapon from behind the wall and did not face enemies even once.

Also, the game does not force you to fight. It is said that if you want to go quietly or engage in combat, we can solve the problem by talking to NPCs. It was a freedom expected from the RPG game. Tom also emphasized that the sense of hitting is poor and naturally, hitting feeling is never the first priority in RPG games. You can easily see how the feeling of the hit is in the published gameplay videos, it is up to you to decide. Tom added that while playing the game, he preferred driving and driving around Night City rather than engaging in conflict.

Apart from all this, the physical versions of the game are distributed to stores around the world, and some images of the boxed versions of the game are shared by users on Reddit. Boxed versions of the game will contain 2 discs, can be seen from the inscription on the right. Reddit user Justgonnasendit90 shared the image, “We’re almost here guys. “I was actually holding the game in my hands,” he said.

DavijoMan, another Reddit user, “My store received a display item with instructions for its release on December 10” DavijoMan also pointed out the balloons.

Also on Reddit, another user shared the interactive site of the game’s map so you can get a detailed look at the game’s map. The map looks small. There may be a vertical size. We were told that we would enter many buildings without loading screens. Although it may seem small, it seems that it will appear as a detailed and large map in essence.



