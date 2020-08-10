New design and features of the foldable Huawei Mate X2

After rumors that the new foldable from Huawei could hit the market with an updated design with a foldable screen, now more information reinforces the Chinese manufacturer’s plans for the Mate X2. This time the leak comes from Ross Young, a screen market analyst with over 25 years of experience in the field and who has also recently been a leaker.

With a completely new design, Young claims that the Mate X2 will hit the market with support for the Huawei Pen and “March 2020” design, pointing to rumors from a few months ago that showed the smartphone with a large, flexible internal screen and a secondary screen, now positioned fixed and elongated in the region of the cameras, as you can see in the concept below.

Thus, it is very likely that Huawei has updated the design to something more secure in this truly secure generation of its foldable smartphone, offering greater security for the flexible internal screen that can now be protected when in the pocket.

Young continues to reveal the possible specifications of the foldable: the smartphone will have an internal folding screen of 8.03 inches with 120 Hz, an elongated panel positioned next to the screen and which will include notch for the two selfie cameras: one of 16 MP and another 32 MP.

For the set of rear cameras we will have a 40 MP main camera, another 40 MP wide-angle camera, a 12 MP telephoto camera and a 5 MP telephoto camera for depth data.

Equipped with Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 1000 5G chip, the smartphone will offer options of 8 GB, 12 GB and up to 16 GB of RAM combined with 128 GB, 256 GB and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The battery should have a generous capacity of 6,000 mAh and a fast charge of 65W.

Huawei Mate X2: possible specifications

Internal 8.03 inch folding screen with 120 Hz

Fixed and narrow external screen with notch for two front cameras

HiSilicon Kirin 1000 chipset with 5G

8 GB, 12 GB and up to 16 GB of RAM

128 GB, 256 GB and up to 512 GB of internal storage

Two 16 MP and 32 MP front cameras

Four rear cameras:

40 MP main sensor with OIS

40 MP sensor with wide-angle lens

12 MP sensor with telephoto lens for 3x zoom

5 MP sensor for depth data

6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Huawei Pen support

Young also reveals that the Mate X2 will offer support for the Huawei Pen stylus, but we don’t know if it will come integrated into the smartphone body, as in the Galaxy Note line models, or if the accessory will be sold separately.

We still don’t know if the rumor is reliable enough to ensure that the product is released with all this information, so we will need to wait for a few more leaks before any statement. For now, it is all speculation, and new details may appear in the coming days.



