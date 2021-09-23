New Decision From The Usa On Coronavirus Vaccines

The US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the third booster dose of the BioNTech vaccine 6 months after the second dose.

The danger of coronavirus, which shook the world deeply in 2020, continues to spread rapidly with different variants emerging in a short time. The US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has given approval for the third dose processes of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

On Wednesday, the FDA authorized people 65 and older who have the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to receive a booster vaccine at least six months after the second dose.

Third dose approval from the US Federal Drug Administration

“During the pandemic, we’ve had the opportunity to gather more data on the effectiveness of vaccines,” said FDA Deputy Director Janet Woodcock. According to the decision taken by the Board, the booster dose can be applied to the risk group during the fight against coronavirus. used the phrases.

According to information published in January, 22 million US citizens received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at 6 months or later. Another published information is that vaccines approved by the FDA significantly reduce hospitalizations due to coronavirus.

As of July, about 97 percent of hospitalizations were unvaccinated. According to recent research, it has been revealed that the effect of coronavirus vaccines decreases between 6 and 8 months.

Pfizer said on Monday that its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11. It is stated that it may take several months for the vaccine to receive emergency clearance from the FDA, and the spread of coronavirus will accelerate due to the prolongation of the process.