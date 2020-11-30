New decision from the UK on Huawei’s 5G equipment

The UK made a new decision for telecommunications operators to use Huawei-branded products in their 5G infrastructures. According to the new decision of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Department; From September 2021, Huawei-branded equipment will not be installed on 5G infrastructures. The British government aims to remove Huawei-branded products from the telecom infrastructure by 2027.

UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Today I am announcing a new way to completely remove high-risk suppliers from our 5G network. In this direction, we will create new and unprecedented forces to detect equipment that may threaten our national security. ”

Until recently, the UK seemed keen to use Huawei products on 5G infrastructure. However, in the past summer, it was announced that it was decided to prevent the addition of Huawei devices to the 5G infrastructure and to remove existing equipment in the long term. This decision was taken after the US banned the use of American technologies in Huawei products.

Last month, Huawei asked the UK to change this decision and claimed it was a decision taken with American perceptions. The company also argued that due to this decision, costs will increase and the digital divide in the country will grow.

While announcing its decision to remove Huawei equipment from 5G infrastructure, Britain also announced a new strategy. With the “5G Supply Chain Diversification Strategy”, it is aimed to add new suppliers to the country’s 5G infrastructure. In line with this plan, a National Telecom Laboratory will be established with an investment of 250 million pounds.



