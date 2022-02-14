New DC Trailer With Unpublished Scenes From The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash And Aquaman 2

DC and Warner Bros. share a new look at their upcoming 2022 movies with never-before-seen scenes in The World Needs Heroes trailer. DC and Warner Bros. have shared a new look at what’s to come in 2022, four superhero movies that promise to be quite a sight for fans, whether it’s the debut of a new Dark Knight or The Flash’s multiverse. . So much so, that thanks to a new teaser trailer called The World Needs Heroes that you can see heading this news, we have new never-before-seen scenes from The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

A new look at DC’s 2022 at the movies

Thus, we begin with what will be the first DC premiere this 2022 with The Batman, the new film by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as Batman. And thanks to this new clip we can enjoy some new shots, especially of Batman with Selina Kyle. The Batman opens in theaters on March 4. We continue with the next big premiere, one of the most anticipated of the year. This is Black Adam, the new film by Dwayne Johnson in which other famous characters such as Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher or Hawkman will also debut and whose first look is in this new clip. Premiere scheduled for July 29.

The next DC film to hit theaters this 2022 (November 4) will be The Flash, a new Scarlet Runner adventure that promises to turn the DCEU upside down, with the Flash traveling the multiverse and featuring characters like Michael’s Batman. Keaton, Sasha Calle’s new Supergirl or several Flash, as well as being the farewell to Ben Affleck’s Batman. Lastly, we have close-ups of Aquaman and his new suit in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, one of the company’s most visually ambitious films to date. Its premiere will take place on December 21.