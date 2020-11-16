New Cyberpunk 2077 video leaks highlighting Night City

And a new gameplay video for Cyberpunk 2077 appeared on the internet. The game, which has already been postponed on several occasions, should finally be released in December. The date, until then, was the next November 19th. But on its social media CD Projekt Red announced that it would take an additional 21 days to polish the in-game experience.

Those who were disappointed with this news, however, can check out the new excerpt from the title. In it we give a little more of life in Night City, giving a taste of what will be seen in the streets of the vast city, the experience with NPCs, and other details that should be even richer with the next generation consoles.

Released in German, the new trailer guides the player through some of the highlights of the story, and even reveals the rich character creation system, which should allow for a multitude of customizations including the use of cyber prosthetics and advanced configurations for the models’ teeth. 3D.

On that date, however, the versions for PS4, Xbox One and PCs will be available. The first two will be able to run respectively on PS5 and Xbox Series S and X, but versions optimized specifically for these consoles will only arrive in 2021, with no expected date.

The upgrade, however, will be free.



