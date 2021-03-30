New Cyberpunk 2077 update fixes hundreds of bugs

CD Projekt Red has released a new update for Cyberpunk 2077. The update in question fixes hundreds of bugs in the game. Although the size of the game’s 1.2 update varies depending on the platform, it is at least 34 GB. The update, which is distributed on PC and consoles, will soon meet with players at Stadia.

Among the benefits of the update are fixing bugs as well as improving vehicles, police forces, NPC behavior and missions. The full list can be accessed on the game’s website.

CD Projekt Red, which released the first update for the game last January, stated that the first update could form a basis for other updates. After the game’s internal network was accessed, CD Projekt Red postponed the release of this update to the end of March.

For Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red still needs to spend a considerable amount of time. When the game was released late last year, it was a complete disaster. The game, which took its place on many platforms with errors, was removed from the online store by Sony last December and a refund was made to those who wanted it.