New Cyberpunk 2077 update blocks the game

The 1.1 patch released for Cyberpunk 2077 brings a bug that spoils the game. According to the report of Eurogamer; After the update, some players cannot play the “Down on the Street” mission. This mission features a “holocall” that is launched through the game’s main story. However, some players stated that this call remained silent and the game process was blocked.

CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, has released a solution for the problem. However, an older saved game is required to take advantage of this solution. The steps to be taken are listed as follows:

Open a game recording that takes Takemura and V to the point before Wakako left his office Immediately end the conversation with Takemura outside the office Move to 23h after the conversation is over and the task is updated Check that Holocall is activated and dialogue with Takamura has begun.

Cyberpunk 2077, which met with the players on December 10, has been remembered with mistakes since the first day. CD Projekt Red had released three urgent updates to fix the initial problems. Most of the bugs discovered so far did not affect the gaming experience as much as this last bug.

Update 1.1 was scheduled to make stability improvements. However, things did not go as CD Projekt Red expected. In the 1.2 update, which is said to be released in the coming weeks, more comprehensive innovations are planned. It is not known whether an urgent patch will come to solve the problem caused by the 1.1 update.