New Cyberpunk 2077 release date from CD Projekt Red

Providing information to its investors at the financial meeting it organized, CD Project Red announced the exact release date of the Cyberpunk 2077 game. However, this situation may still not be clear.

Poland-based game studio CD Project Red is getting a lot of criticism regarding the release day of Cyberpunk 2077. The first release date for the game, which has been in development for a long time, was announced as April 2020.

The game, which was postponed for 3 times afterwards, has now begun to exert the patience of the players. The game studio, which held the third financial meeting a while ago, reported that The Witcher series still brings a large amount of money to the company, while the Cyberpunk 2077 game will definitely debut on December 10, 2020.

CD Project Red made this statement confidently, but “Will the game be released on November 19?” The game studio answered the question as “We completely approve”, unfortunately, it no longer gives confidence in this matter.



