New Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer leaks

The CD Projekt Red released, this Sunday, the 15th, a new gameplay video for Cyberpunk 2077, presenting a little more of the immersion in Night City and the customization system of the protagonist V.

The clip, published only in German, shows what life will be like in the immense Night City during the day and night, each with its own NPC flow characteristics, activities and lighting, from the incredible reflections and shadows of the rays solar panels, even the vast neon lights and the darkest climate of its kind. The main city of Cyberpunk 2077 looks more realistic than ever, endowed with an absurd whim in every detail.

“New gameplay scenes”

The character creation system will have many facial editing alternatives, from the placement of cybernetic prostheses to the options of teeth. In addition, Johnny Silverhand, the character of Keanu Reeves, returns in a new moment, captured directly from the gameplay of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The enhanced versions of the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X will only arrive in 2021, with no scheduled date, and players who own the game in the previous generation will have a free upgrade to the current one.



