New Crypto Money Scam Targeting Ethereum Investors. Crypto fraudsters using Vitalik Buterin also appeared on YouTube.

A new fraud structure has been identified on YouTube, a popular place for crypto fraudsters. In the videos the scammers released this week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Gemini cryptocurrency exchanges founders are Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss brothers.

Fraudsters take the previously published videos and video footage and launch them as live broadcasts. The names of the channels that are opened and have a lot of followers are also changed in a special way for the community they want to defraud.

Target Ethereum Investors

For example, if fraudsters targeted the Ethereum community, the name of the channel is related to Ethereum. The basic method of fraudsters in these live broadcasts is known as giveaway. Fraudsters seeking small amounts of Ethereum or cryptocurrency donations from users promise to double it.

Ethereum and Bitcoin investors were mainly targeted on two channels that have been active on YouTube for almost a week. It is seen that the event images were taken from the London conference held in March 2020 .

The head of Ripple company and XRP investors had been in trouble with this fraud structure. Ripple sued YouTube to prevent them, and the case is still pending.



