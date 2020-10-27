New Creative Outlier Air V2: Price, features, new controls

In fashion since the Apple AirPods arrived, wireless earbuds ‘in ear’ have become one of the best resources to go listening to music on the street or when we do sports. And taking advantage of the approaching Black Friday and the Christmas shopping period, the Creative Technology brand today announces the launch of its new helmets, the Creative Outlier Air V2.

Creative Outlier Air V2.

Successors to Creative’s best-selling in-ear wireless headphones, the Outlier Air, the new Creative Outlier Air V2 feature Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX and AAC audio codecs, as well as IPX5 water-resistance certification. This version even comes with new features like intuitive touch controls, longer battery life – up to 34 hours – and better sound quality.

Like its predecessor, it also offers Super X-Fi READY, a limited version of Super X-Fi holographic audio technology. Let’s see its news and features one by one

Touch controls and sweat resistance

Using new touch controls, the Outlier Air V2 allows you to play music or answer calls by simply tapping on the side of the headphones. These controls allow you to switch between audio themes, answer calls, or activate attendees at any time.

The Outlier Air V2 are also resistant to sweat thanks to the IPX5 certification which makes them perfect for users who listen to music throughout the day and / or exercise.

Battery life and comfort

With a total playtime of 34 hours, the Outlier Air V2 outperforms its predecessor in terms of battery life. In addition, they come with new silicone adapters, of different sizes, designed to fit all types of users and achieve an optimal seal.

Advanced audio codecs

The device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 technology and the aptX and AAC audio codecs. The 5.6mm drivers have a graphene membrane, making it capable of reproducing detailed highs, well-balanced midtones, and immersive lows for enjoying all kinds of music.



