NetherRealm Studios continues to introduce new enhancements for Mortal Kombat 11, one of the best fighting games of last year. After the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC, which came for the game in May, additional content is now coming to the game for the skins. New costumes for Mortal Kombat 11 have appeared.

New costumes for Mortal Kombat 11

In fact, this will not be the first, according to the studio, it was reported that multiple skins will come as additional content throughout the year. NetherRealm gave players a clue of the next skins coming for Mortal Kombat 11 on August 25: the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack.

The Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack is now the second of three skin packs NetherRealm will bring to the game. On August 6, the game made its first appearance with the Summer Heat Skin Pack. This collection gave players new looks for Baraka, Kitana, and Erron Black, and allowed the characters to wear their costumes with fun summer patterns.

Players can look forward to receiving their next outfit when the Klassic Femme Fatale pack is released on August 25, as these skins make the game a different one. This new DLC provides new skins for Jade, Kitana and Skarlet.

In addition to introducing the first look at the Femme Fatale pack, NetherRealm also introduced the Halloween-themed skin pack called All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack. The look in question will be the second Halloween skin pack in the game since the game released in April last year. Last year’s holiday DLC pack featured outfits like Wicked Witch Jade, Psycho Killer Kabal, and Calavera Liu Kang.

The game is now available on almost every platform; It can be played on PC, PS4, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.



