New corona virus alert from Wuhan

Everyone knows something about the Corona virus now, following the news and new developments. A new warning came from Wuhan, China, where the epidemic started. According to this warning, it was reported that the virus was not transmitted to pets in the first place. According to new studies, 10 to 15 percent of the cats tested for viruses in the city were infected. So the corona virus infects cats.

The availability of vaccines and people trying to keep up with increasing measures have been struggling with the virus for months. At this point, the issue of whether the pets could be infected with the virus was investigated.

Studies by researchers at Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan have shown that pets can also be infected. The cats, which turned out to be infected with the virus at a higher rate than expected, caused experts to warn about the virus again.

Blood samples were taken from more than 100 cats between January and March in the city, and it turned out that these cats may have contracted the virus from humans. Within the scope of the research, approximately 15 percent of the cats whose blood samples were taken have antibodies to the virus, while on the other hand, approximately 10 percent of the cats have Sars-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies.

The best proof that cats can get this virus from humans is that the owners of the 3 cats with the most antibodies are infected with the virus. In other words, someone who has had the virus can also carry this virus to his pet.

According to the news in the Republic, pet owners need to be careful.

It is reported that people who have had corona virus should be away and isolated from them for a while if they have pets. In the study, it is especially underlined that none of the cats infected with SARS-CoV-2 showed symptoms, but the virus is thought to be fatal for pets.

While research on whether the virus has spread among species is still ongoing, there are warnings that pet owners should be careful. Although the research has been conducted on cats, it is reported that dogs can also be affected by this virus.



