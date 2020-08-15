New Control extension AWE, new showing

Remedy publishes the first fifteen minutes of AWE gameplay, the second and final expansion of Control. Alan Wake crosses Jesse’s path.

Remedy has released the first 15 minutes of the second and final expected expansion for Control, AWE. In the gameplay we can see in action the new scenarios that will be incorporated in this crossing of the Alan Wake universe with the latest work of the studio.

AWE will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 27. The original story will be expanded with new elements of the lost sector that we will visit, in addition to adding new secondary missions, weapons and mods.

You can watch the video below:

Ultimate Edition and presence on PS5 and Xbox Series X

As we learned recently, Control will have a definitive edition that will incorporate the game, the two expansions, the Expeditions mode, photo mode and all the updates it received since its launch. It is initially set to hit Steam on August 27. Then, on September 10, it will do so in digital format for PS4, Xbox One and PC through the Epic Games Store. To get hold of this physical edition we will have to wait until the end of the year. It will appear only in the console version.

On the other hand, Control will also debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The digital version of this Ultimate Edition for the new generation will do so at some point in late 2020. If instead you prefer to get the physical edition, you will have to wait for early 2021. From 505 Games they point out that this dance of dates is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Users who purchase this edition of Control on PS4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a free upgrade to the next generation version. That is, if you bought the original base game you will have to go through the checkout again. In the next few weeks, how we will carry out the transfer to the new platforms will emerge.



