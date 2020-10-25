New consoles and intergenerational games

In just over 15 days we will release consoles in which their functions and power stand out above the launch catalog. Play what we already know, but do it in better conditions.

The new generation is just around the corner, and it comes with a good boost in power, promises of new features and a scent similar to what the new generations of graphics cards offer. What makes the leap on PC. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X want to become the best way to play games rather than offering us, for the moment, new experiences that we do not know about. It will be a year in which we will run out of those great launch titles, except for the remake of Demon’s Souls. And that, far from being a problem, makes more sense than it seems. In both cases, there is a reason for potential revenue: games are becoming more expensive to produce, and wanting to ignore the millions of users of current consoles does not seem like a very smart strategy.

During the last year, Microsoft has been announcing that its idea was that the titles had an intergenerational character in the early days of Series X. The reason, not to leave behind the users of One. Among them, the great claim was Halo: Infinite , which with its delay leaves the console orphaned of the flagship planned to release the platform.

For its part, Sony’s statements are already famous considering that PS5 should be a console designed to offer experiences impossible in the previous generation, to announce at the last digital event that most of the company’s titles will reach PS4. Not only the launch ones (Miles Morales, Sackboy Adventures) but also other long-term projects, such as the sequel to Horizon 2. The remake of the game from From Software and Astro’s Playroom (incorporated in the console) remain as exclusive own PS5 .

I will not be the one to deny the desire for a revamped Demon’s Souls, after analyzing most of the company’s games since 2008 and considering it surely the most influential of the last decade. But it is true that it is not the type of game that raises passions among the general public, not as specialized as the one that lives day to day. And that is where the question comes: What is the mass public going to find before the arrival of Series X and PS5?

On paper, the most anticipated if we look at the sales of his predecessor, Miles Morales, is out on PS4. The same thing happens with those flashy third parties like Black Ops Cold War, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, Watch Dogs Legion or Gears Tactics.

What do we want Next Gen for today, then? The answer is also easier: to play in the best way what is to come. The new consoles do not arrive in November with a string of exclusive games impossible to see on PS4 / One. They come to take a leap like the one who changes the graphics card. They come with an SSD that is a true marvel to load the games in the shortest possible time. To be able to have several games open at the same time and switch between them. To delight ourselves with the 60fps (or more!) In titles that we thought would already go like this on the consoles we have (we were delusional). With a 4K more real than dynamic.

The exclusive launch games have not used to carry a great weight. Mario 64, Halo, Tetris or Breath of the Wild are more exceptions than rules. Hardly anyone considers Killzone: Shadow Fall, Dead Rising 3 or Forza Motorsport 5 great titles on their platforms. We released those consoles with Black Flag, with Battlefield 4 or with CoD: Ghosts. All of them on PS3 and 360. But we wanted to play it in the best way. And so it will be now.

It will not take long to receive Ratchet and Clank, The Medium and others already thought only for. And the differences will gradually widen more. And the catalog will become more and more attractive. And the time will come that there will be five, then ten and then twenty, the titles that will no longer be available on PS4 and One. And each one will want to make the leap when they see fit. Of course, in November, the jump is designed to play, above all, what we already know. Empowered. And what I have tried in Series X, after seven years with the current consoles, is already enough for me as a starting point. By speed. Immediacy. Performance. And above all, those sensations that new generation platforms offer when they appear. To be a step forward. A new future.



