New commercial from Apple featuring Tierra Whack

Apple’s new commercial attracts attention. Apple, which likes to emphasize joyful moments, usually prepares ads for its iPhones that address millions. This time, a commercial for HomePod Mini with rapper Tierra Whack was released on YouTube. The very colorful and funny video managed to reach many people in a short time.

Apple’s new commercial introduces HomePod Mini

Apple’s new commercial, of course, emphasizes the audio performance of the HomePod Mini. In the video, which is about easily communicating with Siri, it is emphasized that it offers high sound performance despite receiving its mini jewelry. The magic of mini feat. In the video uploaded under the name of Tierra Whack, the pleasure of listening to music is felt. Considering the increasing rates of listening to music during the quarantine period, the Apple signed speaker speaks to many people.

In the commercial, we first see Whack walking through the dark streets. Wanting music with AirPods Pro, the rapper then arrives at his house and wants to continue listening to music at home. This is where HomePod Mini comes into play. Here is another tiny version of Tierra Whack. The commercial that accompanies Tierra Whack and continues with its tiny version of the size of HomePod Mini, provides a few minutes of fun.

Let’s remember the technical features of HomePod Mini.

The smart speaker HomePod Mini has differences in design compared to the previous generation. Designed to be more circular, this device offers users two color options, black and white. As you can imagine, this smart speaker, which can interact with Siri very quickly, also includes a touch screen.

While the speaker is transmitted to have a high level of volume, it also offers controls for playback and more. The speaker has a height of 8.4 cm and stands out with the same S5 chip as Apple Watch Series 5.

Thanks to this speaker, which is reported to be much smarter, you can connect to Siri everywhere and use this speaker. This smart speaker, which you can control as you wish, also offers you a space of freedom. Thanks to Intercom, it becomes possible to send messages easily. When you call Siri, you can send a message from any device. The smart speaker, which recognizes sounds and undertakes the tasks with the use of built-in microphones and Siri, can give a high level of 360 degrees.

The speaker can be purchased on November 16 for $ 99. Apple’s new commercial;



