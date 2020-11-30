New colors for Samsung Note 20 and Z Flip 5G!

New color options are coming for the Note 20, one of the last members of Samsung’s popular Note series, and the Z Flip models that conquered the hearts with their foldable design. He says the new color options to be added for the Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G models are also produced in “limited quantities” and there is no difference in features or pricing between this and the original models.

New colors for Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Red and white

Like Apple’s popular red series, Samsung adds a red member to its Note series. Offering the red color option for the Note 20 5G model, Samsung also offers the white color for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. These two color options, which will be available in the US from today, are the fourth color for the Note 20 model and the third color for the Z Flip model.

Normally, the Note 20 5G model was available in bronze, green and gray colors, while the Z Flip 5G model was available in bronze and gray colors. In addition to these, it was said that Samsung will end the Note series. According to new reports, the Note series is being unplugged. The Note 20 family, the last member of the Note series, will be a series that Samsung will unplug after the sales are below expectations.



