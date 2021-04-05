New color options for iPhone 12 MagSafe cases

Apple often releases new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands around this time of the year. A new leak indicates that other colors will be added to the MagSafe compatible case lineup for the iPhone 12.

This preview came through a reputable source on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Photos of the two-tone case samples were later republished and made public by Twitter’s well-known leak source, DuanRui.

While we cannot confirm the accuracy of this information for now, if you are considering purchasing an Apple accessory, you may want to wait another week or two. Especially if you like the colors shown here.

These case colors are similar to the revamped colors released for the iPhone 11 last year, although there is also a new purple color option available. Compared to previous years, it is possible to see new Apple Watch straps using the same colors.

Note that these are not entirely new products. There will only be updated versions of the accessories Apple sells for its smart phone and smartwatch, and will of course be compatible with the latest models.

The leak reminds us that we expect Apple to hold a launch event with a statement in the near future. We initially thought this might be in March, but March has come and gone, we haven’t seen any Apple promotions or events.

There are some strong signs from various sources that the event will take place at some point in April, but there has been no confirmation for these so far.

If an Apple promotion takes place, we expect to see new iPad Pro models, new iMac all-in-one desktops, new versions of AirPods, and the long-awaited AirTags item tracking devices, as well as the accessories we mentioned earlier.