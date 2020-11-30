New color options for Galaxy Note 20 and Z Flip 5G

Once upon a time it was possible to change the color and design of the back panel of phones without covers or decals. However, today users mostly have to live with their first choice. The limitation of color and cover options on the side of foldable phones narrows the space even more. Samsung is changing this a bit by offering extra color options for its new flagships Galaxy Note 20 and Z Flip 5G.

It can be said that the favorite color of Samsung in 2020 is bronze. The bronze color option was previously available for both of these phones. Another color offered jointly for the two phones was Mystic Gray.

Samsung’s new color option on the Galaxy Note 20 is called Mystic Red. When looking at the shared photo, the effect of red can be felt immediately. It is also seen that Samsung uses different tones, albeit very small amounts, here.

The new color option offered for Galaxy Z Flip 5G is Mystic White. The phone, which attracts enough attention with its oyster shell design, seems to have become a little more stylish with white color.

Samsung will release new colors of the Galaxy Note 20 and Z Flip 5G in limited numbers. These colors will be sold for the same price as other color options.



