New color option added for Realme 5 Pro!

The Realme 5 Pro model, introduced in India last year, appeared in blue and green color options. Although it has been about 1 year after the introduction of the device, Realme has added a new color option to the device! Here are all the details

New color option for Realme 5 Pro!

Realme, which has recently added new color options to some of its models, has now added the white color option to the Realme 5 Pro model. For now, it is not known whether the color option available only on Realme’s own site will come to our country.

If we remember the features of the device, the model powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The rear camera section of the device has 4 cameras with 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 Megapixel resolutions. The model, which has a 16 Megapixel selfie camera on the front, is powered by a 4035 mAh battery with 20 W fast charging support.

In addition, the model, which has a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus resolution screen, uses the Android 10 operating system.

In the new color option, there is no change in the price of the device. Also, let’s remind that it is not clear whether the new color option will come to our country. We will continue to share new developments with you.



