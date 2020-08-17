New collaborations are filtered in Fall Guys

A reputed dataminer leaks on Twitter for new collaborations that Fall Guys will receive next month. The chosen ones are Portal and My Friend Pedro.

Dataminers find new outfits in the Fall Guys archives in collaboration with two brand new in-game brands. The franchises chosen would be Portal and My Friend Pedro. In this way, the expansion of Valve titles in the fashion game would continue, after having received Half-Life (Gordon Freeman) and Scout (Team Fortress 2). On the other hand, Devolver Digital does not miss an opportunity to become more visible in it. The most famous banana of 2019 would follow the trajectory of Hotline Miami.

According to Hypex, a reputed community dataminer, Chell would arrive on September 3, while My Friend Pedro’s banana would arrive three days later. The dates may change according to the situation of the team; This is only representative of what is in the game at the moment. Both suits would be of legendary rarity. Both the top and bottom would cost 5 crowns, Fall Guys’ most prized currency.

You can see them below:

Collab skins featured shop leaks! Portal: September 3rd

My friend Pedro: September 6th pic.twitter.com/GDHQRscCUc — HYPEX – Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 13, 2020

Fall Guys still rampaging

No one seems to slow down the popularity of the summer surprise. More than 8 million players have gone through its crazy tests on PS4, while on PC it accumulates more than 2 million units sold on Steam. In the week ended August 16, Fall Guys marked two milestones: being the best-selling of the last 7 days and the most viewed on streaming portals.

If you are a PlayStation Plus user, you still have time to redeem it to become part of your virtual library. Due to initial server issues, all players who logged in before August 14th received a Legendary Cactus Outfit and 5,000 Kudos, one of the ingame currencies, at no additional cost. If you enter within their requirements, you can get hold of them from the moment you access your profile. It is added directly to your cosmetic inventory.



