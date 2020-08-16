New Cold War bunker discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will be released sometime later this year or early 2021, but a bunker with possible information appeared in Warzone.

Recently, the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone, confirmed that the free battle royale of the franchise will be related and will include elements of other Call of Duty titles in the future, but that at the same time it will be a standalone game.

Although we do not know exactly how this link will take place at this time, some players have found some clues that seem to connect Warzone with the upcoming release of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

The most recent find of its kind involves a bunker containing some Cold War teasers that has been opened. Bunker 3 used to be inaccessible by conventional means, but players have finally managed to enter the mysterious place.

New Cold War bunker in Warzone

Infinity Ward’s in-game trailers for the upcoming Call of Duty main series title are in full swing, with a new cryptic trailer released every week. In the most recent, we saw the hidden farmland room hinted at on the official interactive teaser site. There is another code, as the code for Bunker 3 was also revealed.

Vídeo del interior del nuevo Bunker (vía @PrestigeIsKey) pic.twitter.com/0WSQ01Dnom — Call of Duty Warzone (@CoDInfoES_) August 15, 2020

This bunker was discovered when players could access the interior with an ATV, but is now officially accessible. You can enter the bunker by dialing 87624851 on the keyboard. It is located at B5 on the map.

Inside the bunker is a desk with a rotary phone and a bust of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin. The room also has machinery and technology from the Cold War era, as well as an elevator that does not appear to be working at the moment.

There are numbers and codes hidden all over the room, with a code appearing on the phone and on Lenin’s bust. The number 53125 is written on the phone and N2405 appears on the bust. It is unknown which of these codes or numbers will be really significant, but keep them in mind for future ciphers.



