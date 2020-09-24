New cloud gaming service from Amazon! Meet Luna

Amazon has announced for its cloud game service Luna. Details and emerging details of Amazon Luna, which is an important competitor to cloud gaming platforms such as Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud:

Amazon cloud game service Luna introduced

Another competitor enters the field offering cloud gaming service. One of these competitors is Amazon. The technology giant, already in the gaming industry, introduced its new cloud gaming service, named Luna, at today’s hardware event. The news is actually not so surprising, as the service had appeared previously under the code name “Tempo” last year.

Although it is not announced when the Luna will be released for now, it will be available from various places such as PC, Mc and Fire TV as well as iPhone and iPad. Although Amazon says users in the US can request early access to the service starting today, it is not clear when it will reach other regions abroad.

The cost of early access to the cloud gaming service from the US is $ 5.99. Although this figure is currently a “promotional price”, it will offer opportunities to its subscribers. For example, it will allow you to play Luna Plus channel games on two devices at the same time, as well as 4K / 60 FPS support for “certain games”.



