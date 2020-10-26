New claims of Apple’s AirPods and HomePod plans

Apple introduced the AirPods Pro in late October last year. The company, which has been silent in 2020 on the AirPods wing so far, seems to break this silence in 2021. A report published in Bloomberg helps to get more concrete ideas about Apple’s plans.

According to the report, the Cupertino-based company is working on two new AirPods models. One of them is the third generation entry-level AirPods. The other is the second generation AirPods Pro. The design of the renewed entry-level AirPods will resemble the current AirPods Pro. In other words, the ear tips of the headset can be changed and the handle will be shortened. Trying to extend battery life, Apple will not offer high-end features such as active noise cancellation.

In the new AirPods Pro, it is said that it will try to get rid of the headphone handle completely. It is stated that Apple could switch to a more rounded design similar to the headsets of Amazon, Google and Samsung. However, it is stated that putting active noise canceling, wireless antennas and microphones into the new design is a bit difficult and Apple may choose a less “ambitious” design for this reason.

The long-awaited on-ear headset AirPods Studio is said to be released to 2021. Apple is said to be delaying the release of the headset due to a problem with the headband and some design changes.

According to the report, the production of AirPods Studio should have started weeks ago. However, it is rumored that Apple has frozen AirPods Studio plans due to the tightness of the headband. It was stated that the company abandoned the exchangeable headband and the ear pads could be changed again.

Apple may announce a new HomePod as well as new AirPods options in 2021. It was stated that this new HomePod could be positioned somewhere between the original model and the recently introduced HomePod mini. It is also among the possibilities that Apple will renew the original HomePod instead of this model and reduce the price.



