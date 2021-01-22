New claims for the features of the Huawei Mate X2

Huawei has been silent about foldable phones for a while. However, this silence seems to be broken in the coming period. New leaks have been added to the technical specifications of the phone, which is expected to be named Huawei Mate X2.

Unlike the Mate X and Mate XS, the Mate X2 is said to have a folding screen. In Huawei’s existing foldable screen options, the screen folds out.

The 8.01-inch screen is expected to have a resolution of 2400 x 2200 pixels. It should be noted that this is the size and resolution when the screen is fully opened. The second screen is said to be 6.45 inches in size and offer a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.

If this claim is true, the Mate X2 will feature a larger and dense screen compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. It appears that the phone will have a larger profile compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when the screen is fully opened.

The smartphone is expected to have a quad-rear camera system, where the 50-megapixel sensor will take over as the main camera. It is stated that 16, 12 and 8 megapixel sensors will also complete the system.

It is said that at the heart of the phone will be the Kirin 9000 processor. The battery is expected to give the phone the energy it needs, with a capacity of 4400 mAh. The news that this battery will come with 66W fast charging support has also been on the agenda before.

There is no official sign for the Huawei Mate X2 yet. However, the emergence of new claims about details suggests that Huawei has gained momentum in its preparations.