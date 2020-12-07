New claims for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2

Samsung has not spilled all the stones on its skirt when it comes to foldable phones. The company seems to take different steps in this regard in 2021. According to a new report, Samsung will launch at least three foldable phones in the future. In addition, it is said that the company will include a smaller outer screen in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 model, thereby reducing costs.

The Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s first foldable phone, has a 4.6-inch external display. While this second screen was functional, it was not easy to use. Samsung corrected this with the 6.2-inch Infinity-O outer screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. In the news of the South Korea-based The Elec site, it is stated that the Z Fold 3 will have a 4-inch external screen.

Samsung seems likely to forgive this with S Pen support. For this, the company is said to increase the thickness of the 7-inch main screen to 60 to 100 millimeters in Ultra Thin Glass. In Z Fold 2, the thickness of this glass is 30 millimeters. It is stated that this allows the screen to withstand the pressure of the S Pen.

It is stated that Samsung will enlarge the outer screen in the Galaxy Z Flip 2. It is said that the external screen, which is 1.1 inches in the current model, will increase to 1.4 inches in the new model. It is also rumored that Samsung is working on a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold Lite foldable phone.

Arrows for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip mark the third quarter of 2021. Z Fold Lite is stated to be official in the first quarter.




