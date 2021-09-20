New claims about AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pro

According to new claims, Apple may launch devices that it did not announce at the September event this year.

The most anticipated devices to be unveiled at Apple’s September event were the AirPods 3 and the new MacBook Pro. but during the event, Apple fans could not get any information about those two devices, although they were eagerly waiting. The new claims that have emerged provide clarity about the future of both devices.

AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pro could launch this year

A few days ago, DigiTimes stated that AirPods 3 has entered mass production. According to previous reports, Apple’s new headset may feature active noise cancellation and spatial sound. Of course, these reports are viewed with skepticism. There are unofficial renders of AirPods 3. According to those renders, AirPods 3 will have a shorter body than the second generation.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that larger 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be launched in the last months of 2021. These devices will be the first laptops with mini LED screens and will come with a powered Apple M1X processor.

Unofficial AirPods 3 design

It is claimed that AirPods Pro 2 will not arrive until 2022. Among the alleged ones is that the device will have a short body, just like AirPods 3, for exercise tracking. It is also claimed that a new iPad Pro, which is expected to have a glass back, will be introduced next year. You can charge this new iPad Pro with MegSafe or use the tablet to charge your AirPods.

According to Gurman, Apple will upgrade the MacBook Air with the new Apple processor and introduce three new Apple Watch models.