New claim to launch Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro

Huawei Nova 8 SE was official last month. The Chinese manufacturer is preparing to add two new products to this device. Phones bearing the name Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro are expected to be introduced on December 23.

The famous sensor Digital Chat Station shared this claim. In the announcement to be made on December 23, it is said that the Enjoy 20 SE will accompany the Nova 8 and 8 Pro. It is stated that Huawei’s Kirin processors will be found at the heart of all three phones.

Huawei is expected to announce the Watch Fit in China, which it introduced last August at this event.

Huawei has not made an official statement about the introduction of the new Nova 8 phones. However, past leaks have shown that the standard Nova 8 will have a four or five sensor camera system on the back.



