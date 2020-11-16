New claim on the future of Galaxy Note series

Rumors that Samsung’s Galaxy Note series might be unplugged had previously been raised. This claim seems to have gained more seriousness after the sharing of two sectoral sources.

According to Max Weinbach’s share, Samsung’s flagship lineup in 2021 will include four S21 models and three Galaxy Z-series devices. It is said that three of these devices will support the S Pen, which is identified with the Note series. It seems very likely that one of the phones in question is the S21 Ultra.

It immediately draws attention that there is no device from the Note series in this share. Samsung’s move to take the S Pen to other series also raises questions about the future of the Note series.

3 of these devices will have SPen support. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 15, 2020

Another famous sensor, Ice Universe, shared that Samsung is not conducting development work for the Note 21 series. These two posts strengthen the possibility that the road is over for one of Samsung’s iconic series.

An unusual clue: There is currently no information on the development of the Note21 series. pic.twitter.com/RBzzwsg8Cg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

However, it should be noted that these shares do not have concrete evidence and Samsung may start working for the Galaxy Note series. However, the fact that Z Fold 2 comes out after the Note 20 series this year suggests that a change is planned for 2021 on the Samsung front.



