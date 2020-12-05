New claim on electric BMW M series

Beloved by many automotive enthusiasts, the BMW M series manages to make its users happy both in terms of design and performance. Allegedly, the electric BMW M series will be introduced in 2021.

Electric BMW M series claim to be introduced in 2021

Technical details about the models claimed to be introduced yet are unknown. However, it is thought that better results will be obtained than the internal combustion versions in terms of performance.

An ad was published featuring many models such as M2 by Futura 2000, M8 Gran Coupe and E92 M3 pickup. Stating that there are clues about the new M models in the stickers on the vehicles, analysts made some inferences about the electric models.

Analysts think electric M versions of the Electric Service Town M and 089 26 2021 statements included in the video will arrive in June 2021.

It was known that the company has been working on electric M models in recent years. There have been some leaks regarding the BMW i4 M50 version. Among the leaks is that the BMW i4 M50 model will come with a dual electric motor.

It is rumored that the new X8 M model and the electric M series will be introduced on the same date.



