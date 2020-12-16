New claim for the Samsung Galaxy Note series

The fate of the Samsung Galaxy Note series is among the issues that the technology world has recently wondered about. Although it is often claimed that the road is the end for the Note series in the news, it was stated in the news of the Yonhap News website that Samsung is preparing a new Galaxy Note series device.

The news that Samsung will bring the S Pen, the most prominent feature of the Note series, to the S21 series and its new foldable phones have been on the agenda for a while. It was stated that the company transferred the resources allocated for the development of the Note series to its new foldable phone.

Samsung’s smartphone chief TM Roh recently announced that they will bring some of the most popular features of the Note series to other Galaxy devices. Although the names S21 and S Pen were not directly mentioned in Roh’s statement, his words were considered an indirect confirmation. Speaking to Yonhap, Samsung official stated that Roh’s words should not be interpreted as the end of the Galaxy Note series.

Although a light emerges for the addition of new devices to the Samsung Galaxy Note series in the short term; there is no guarantee that this series will last. Some reports indicate that Samsung will not offer as smooth integration for the S Pen on other devices as in the Note series. For example, it is said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not have a slot to accommodate the S Pen. In foldable phones, it is stated that despite the support, the S Pen may not come out of the device box.



