New claim for the prices of the iPhone 12 series

Apple will introduce four phones for the first time in its history with the iPhone 12 series. Each of these phones will come in different memory configurations, and the devices will cover a wide price range. While the prices of the iPhone 12 series are already waiting with great curiosity; A post on Twitter gives an important clue on this issue.

According to the user nicknamed “Apple RUMORs”, iPhone 12 models will be sold with prices starting from $ 649. The top model of the series, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will write $ 1399 on the price tag of the version with the highest storage space.

Apple is said to offer three different storage options for each iPhone 12 model. It is stated that the internal storage options on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be 64, 128 and 256 GB. The version of the iPhone 12 with 256 GB of storage, which will come with a 5.4-inch screen, is expected to write $ 799 on the price tag.

It is said that the screen sizes of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be close to each other. However, the claim that there will be a price difference of $ 200 between the 128 GB storage versions of these two phones stands out.

It already seems certain that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the biggest and most expensive member of the series. It is stated that the base version of the phone with 128 GB of storage will be sold for $ 1100. It is claimed that the screen size of 6.5 inches on the iPhone 11 Pro Max will increase to 6.7 inches on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It takes a little more patience to see the accuracy of this claim regarding the prices of the iPhone 12 series. Apple is expected to hold its promotional event in the first half of October. The company will launch the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 first; The other two models are said to be available in a month.



