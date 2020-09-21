New claim for the OnePlus 8T launch date

News about the “T” version of the OnePlus 8, which OnePlus introduced last April, has been around for a while. Finally, a claim was added to these news about the day the phone will be introduced. Accordingly, the OnePlus 8T launch date was set as October 14.

The claim that the Pro version of the 8T will not be released has previously been raised. The 8T is expected to have a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel and the refresh rate of this panel to be 120Hz. It is stated that there will be a 32-megapixel camera in the round hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

At the heart of the phone is considered to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is said that this processor will be accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

It is stated that the camera system will be similar to the OnePlus 8. It is stated that the resolution of the macro lens will be 5 megapixels, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor will be added to the system. It is stated that the battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh to provide the phone with the energy it needs will have 65W fast charging capacity.

OnePlus 8T promotion is expected to take place online. It is among the claims that the affordable Buds Z wireless headset can also be introduced at the promotional event.



