New claim for the display features of the Galaxy S21 series

The claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which is expected to be introduced in the first quarter of 2021, may become official in January, are getting stronger. In addition to these claims, new rumors about the features of the phones are also added.

The most recent of these rumors is about the screen of the S21 series phones. According to the share of the famous sensor, Ice Universe, both flat and curved screens will be used in the S21 series.

According to this sharing, there will be “2D” screens on the S21 and S21 Plus models. This means that the screens of these phones will not curve to the edges. The S21 Ultra is said to have a curved screen just like its predecessor. In the post by Ice Universe, it is also stated that the frames on the four sides of the phone will be symmetrical. In other words, it will not be a case that the lower frame is thicker than the others.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series seems to be talked about for a longer time. Images showing the S21 both from the front and from the back have leaked online a while ago.



