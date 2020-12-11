New claim for Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch date

Samsung’s next generation smartphones, the Galaxy S21 series, will be introduced worldwide on January 14th. This date was uncovered by Samsung’s largest mobile experience store in India. And SamMobile had this date confirmed to a company official at Samsung’s local office.

Although the Android Authority gave the date as the worldwide launch date, Samsung management did not confirm this date. He did not give any comments or information on the subject.

Although the launch in January will take place a little earlier than the Unpacked events normally held in February, this is not the first time that the date has been made. Earlier this week, the Android Police site also cited January 14th as a possible launch date, based on its own sources.

The Android Authority reported that officials working at Samsung’s Opera House outlet store in Bengaluru said the phones would likely go on sale in India on January 29. The store has three products to be released soon; It started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models. A deposit of 2000 rupees is required for this. The prices of the phones have not yet been revealed.

In addition to revealing the launch dates, the news of Android Authority also reveals some of the features of the upcoming phones. It looks like the phones to be launched in India will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processor. Three models will be available in the following colors: gray, pink, purple and white for the S21; Pink, purple, silver and black for S21 Plus; and black and silver for the S21 Ultra. Android Authority writes that the S21 Ultra will have a 108-megapixel main sensor and two additional 10-megapixel sensors, one of which will have a 10x optical zoom.

The latest news also adds a number of leaked details about new phones. Earlier this week, a series of promotional videos showing the redesigned camera modules were leaked, which allowed us to get an early glimpse of the phones. The promotional videos seem to confirm that the S21 Ultra will have a total of five cameras compared to the three on the S21 and S21 Plus.

The promotional videos came after a news story released in November saying that each of the phones will come with 120Hz screens, as well as screens ranging from 6.2 to 6.8 inches. It is also stated that they will have batteries ranging in size from 4000 mAh to 5000 mAh and will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 processor in country markets where Samsung does not use its own processors. In addition, the S21 Ultra is expected to be compatible with Samsung’s S-Pen; This is considered significant given the rumors that the Note series equipped with capacitive stylus will be terminated.



