New claim for Redmi Note 9 5G series launch date

Xiaomi is preparing to announce the first 5G devices of the Redmi brand. Leaks of devices that are expected to be called Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G have been going on for a while. In addition to 5G connectivity support, these leaks also showed components such as four rear cameras and a large battery.

The mystery on the new 5G compatible Redmi Note 9 is expected to disappear soon. According to the post on Weibo, smartphones will be officially revealed on November 24.

At the heart of the Redmi Note 9 5G is the Dimensity 800U processor. The triple rear camera system with 5000 mAh battery and 48 megapixel main camera is also among the features of the phone. In the Pro version, it is said that there will be a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the RAM capacity will increase and the main camera will be 108 megapixels.

According to the same leak; Redmi Note 9 5G will be sold in China starting at 999 yuan. The pro version is said to be sold for 1499 yuan.



