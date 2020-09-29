New claim for Nokia 9.3 PureView launch date

Before HMD Global’s event last week, it was said that one of the devices to be introduced at this event could be the Nokia 9.3 PureView. However, the company chose to focus on the Nokia 8.3 5G model, which it announced earlier at this event. In addition, two entry segment phones made their appearance at the event. HMD Global’s choice was interpreted as the Nokia 9.3 PureView may not be introduced this year.

A new leak suggests that you won’t have to wait until 2021 to meet the Nokia 9.3 PureView. Accordingly, the smartphone may be unveiled next November with the Nokia 7.3 5G model.

According to the news of the NokiaPowerUser site, the company is planning a promotional event for November. Sources say HMD Global will likely announce 7.3 5G, along with 9.3 PureView, at this online event. Although the name of Nokia 6.3 is not mentioned among the devices to be introduced at this event, the NokiaPowerUser site also includes this phone in the list.

Rumors about these three phones have been around for a long time. Therefore, HMD Global’s release of these three phones seems a logical choice while there is still interest.

Especially rumors about the Nokia 9.3 PureView have been on the agenda since the middle of last year. In fact, the phone was called Nokia 9.2 at that time. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 120Hz display and 64 or 108 megapixel main camera are among the features of the phone. It will not be a surprise that more concrete news about HMD Global’s activity will appear in the coming days.



