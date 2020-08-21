New claim for Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G release date

The existence of Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G was confirmed earlier this month at the announcement of Pixel 4a. Not giving much information about these two devices in the first place, Google shared only one image and a list of the first countries where phones will be released.

The internet giant had pointed out the autumn for the release of its new phones. According to experienced journalist Jon Prosser’s Twitter post, both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will start meeting users as of September 30.

On September 30, the black and green version of the Pixel 5 and the black version of the Pixel 4a 5G will take its place on the shelves. The white Pixel 4a 5G will meet with users in October. According to rumors, both phones will stand close to the Pixel 4 series in terms of design. Although it is stated that Snapdragon 765G can be used as processor in both phones, it will not be a surprise that Snapdragon 865 is preferred in Pixel 5.

What we see in the system is Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

– September 30 Pixel 4a 5G (white)

– October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will first meet users in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.



