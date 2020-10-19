New claim for Apple’s first ARM based Mac models

Apple, which introduced its new Apple Watch in September and the iPhone 12 series last week, may organize another event in November. Macs seem to be the star of the event in question. Allegedly, Apple will hold an event next month where it will showcase the first ARM-based Mac models.

Apple announced at WWDC 2020 last June that it will start using processors of its own design instead of Intel’s processors in its computers. However, the only hardware announced at that event was the Developer Migration Toolkit, installed on the Mac mini with the A12Z Bionic processor.

Sensitive Jon Prosser claimed that Apple’s ARM Mac event will take place on November 17th. According to Prosser, the company will also make the official announcement of the event on November 10th. Considering that Apple usually makes event announcements a week ago, Prosser’s claim sounds true.

According to unofficial claims based on TSMC; The first macOS operating system device to use a processor of Apple’s own design will be the 12-inch MacBook. It is said that this processor will be the A14X, an upgraded version of the A14 used in iPhones and iPads.

However, it is worth remembering that there is no confirmation from Apple on this issue. The company stated that a two-year process will be applied for the transition to processors of its own design in the Mac series. So it won’t be a surprise to see a generation or two more Mac models with Intel processors.

According to Prosser, Apple could introduce “one more thing” at the ARM Mac event, the AirPods Studio, its first on-ear headset. Apple is said to offer two versions for this headset, one with a sports look and the other with a higher-class look, and they will be sold for $ 350 and $ 500, respectively.



