New claim for AirPods Pro 2 release date

Rumors about AirPods Pro 2 have been around for a very long time. According to a new report published in DigiTimes, Apple’s top segment wireless headset will become official in the first half of 2021.

The source of the claim is Taiwan-based company Windbound Corporation. It is stated that Windbound Corporation is the main supplier of NOR flash memory in the new AirPods Pro.

In previous reports, it was suggested that Apple would prefer a more compact design in the new AirPods Pro and could remove the long handle. It is wondered how this new design will fit in the ears of the users. It is also claimed that Apple will include the new W2 processor in the new AirPods Pro.

Other leaks have been raised before regarding AirPods Pro 2. One of them had SiP circuits said to belong to the headset. This led to the possibility that the headset could come in two different versions, small and large.