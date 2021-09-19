New claim about the release of the new AirPods Pro and iPad Pro

The famous Apple analyst shared new information about the long-awaited new AirPods Pro and iPad Pro’s release date.

Famous Apple analyst Mark Gurman announced the future date of the new AirPods Pro and iPad Pro models in his newly published bulletin.

iPad Pro and AirPods Pro coming next year

New MacBook Pros and AirPods are expected to be announced by the end of 2021, according to Gurman, but he doesn’t expect another groundbreaking product launch until at least next year.

Looking ahead to 2022, Apple plans to launch several products, including the new AirPods Pro, a redesigned iPad Pro, a refreshed Mac Pro with Apple Silicon processor, a redesigned MacBook Air with Apple Silicon processor, and three new Apple Watch models. told.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu previously said that the new AirPods Pro will have new motion sensors for fitness tracking, and that Apple is testing a smaller design that eliminates the housings under the earbuds.

As for the redesigned iPad Pro, Apple is testing a new rear glass with wireless charging support and the ability to charge AirPods by placing them on the back of the iPad Pro.