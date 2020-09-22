New claim about the prices of the Xiaomi Mi 10T series

Leaks about Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have been going on for a while. The numbers to be written on the price tags of the phones that will take over the flag from the very popular Mi 9T and 9T Pro are also expected. A while ago, it was stated that the Mi 10T Pro will be sold in Europe for 699 euros, and this price was disappointed by Xiaomi’s fan base.

However, a new rumor points to a different situation. According to a sensor based in Germany, the Mi 10T will be sold in Europe for 499 euros. For the Pro version, 599 euros will be required. While this shows a $ 100 price difference compared to the previous rumor, it reveals that the Mi 10T Pro will also have a price advantage over the OnePlus 8T.

The price of the entry segment model Mi 10T Lite of the series is said to be 329 euros. However, as the focus is on Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, there is not much known about this device.

It is said that the base version of the Mi 10T Pro for 599 euros will offer users 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is stated that 649 euros will be required for 256 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10T family is expected to be official soon. However, for now, there is no statement on this subject.



